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Lavender by carolmw
Photo 4406

Lavender

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
1207% complete

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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
July 31st, 2026  
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