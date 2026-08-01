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GOODBYE TO MY INDEPENDENCE by carolmw
Photo 4407

GOODBYE TO MY INDEPENDENCE

I sold my car this morning. The pain in both of my shoulders is so bad that I can't manage to drive now, so there's no point in keeping it.
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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