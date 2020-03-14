Sign up
Photo 2391
"On My Count Of Three!!"
Many thanks for all yoyr views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
3
0
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5430
photos
211
followers
103
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
3rd March 2020 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
wall
,
lake
,
waterbirds
,
grasses
,
mallards
,
radipole-nature-reserve
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful photo and title!
March 14th, 2020
cm_saratoga
They do look ready to pounce, don't they. Very nice selective focus.
March 14th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Nice capture
March 14th, 2020
