The Royal Garrison Church,Portsmouth

The Domus Dei in Old Portsmouth is better known today as the Royal Garrison Church, and remained witness to other extraordinary events in Portsmouth. Government saw one of its last uses in 1814 for a meeting of the Allied Sovereigns celebrating the defeat of Napoleon, and one of Portsmouth’s largest public funerals for General Sir Charles Napier who is buried in the church yard. The Royal Garrison Church suffered considerable damage in the Portsmouth Blitz of 1941 and the roof of the nave was lost to an incendiary bomb. Today only the church remains and is preserved by English Heritage.

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.