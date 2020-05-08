Previous
Street Party Covid 19 Style by carolmw
Street Party Covid 19 Style

We're having a social distancing street party this afternoon to celebrate V E Day anniversary.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

carol white

@carolmw
Babs ace
What a lovely idea. A novel way to celebrate VE day anniversary.
May 8th, 2020  
