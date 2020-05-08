Sign up
Photo 2407
Street Party Covid 19 Style
We're having a social distancing street party this afternoon to celebrate V E Day anniversary.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5498
photos
205
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
8th May 2020 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chairs
,
garden
,
houses
,
table
,
bunting
,
union-jack
,
street-party
,
covid-19
,
social-distancing
Babs
ace
What a lovely idea. A novel way to celebrate VE day anniversary.
May 8th, 2020
