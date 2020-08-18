Sign up
Photo 2466
Heading Out For a Day's Sailing
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
11th August 2020 7:59am
sky
flag
sea
boats
trees
people
mountains
harbour
kos-town
Dianne
What a beauty she is.
August 18th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
A wonderful boat in beautiful surroundings!
August 18th, 2020
