Photo 2476
Standing On Tiptoe
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
2
0
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5644
photos
194
followers
106
following
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
22nd August 2020 11:43am
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
lavender
,
small-white-butterfly
,
coombe-abbey
Lou Ann
ace
What a great closeup!
August 29th, 2020
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Oooh, well spotted and captured!
August 29th, 2020
