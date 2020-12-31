The Silverstone Experience(Laser Display) (best on black)

We took to the track to view the laser display at Silverstone,last night.Amazing laser display,Will post more over the next days.

John didn't get his Covid vaccine.He had an allergic reaction to a TAB vaccine when he was in the Navy,many years ago.No one at the vaccination centre knew what this vaccine was,as it's now obsolete.Being a nurse many years ago,I was familiar with it,so I telephoned his surgery today and they are going to look into it.

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.



WISHING EVERYONE A HAPPY AND HEALTHY 2021.







