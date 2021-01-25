Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2539
Brrr!! It's Chilly Up Here
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5826
photos
190
followers
116
following
695% complete
View this month »
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
Latest from all albums
3011
3012
2537
3013
2538
3014
3015
2539
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
24th January 2021 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sky
,
garden
,
roof
,
high-key
,
herring-gull
,
sea-bird
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my he has to be cold. Great capture.
January 25th, 2021
Marloes
ace
Instant fav for this well timed and composed shot!
January 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close