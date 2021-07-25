Sign up
Photo 2662
Passing The Time Of Day,Chora,Astypalaia
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
9th July 2021 10:03am
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
shadows
,
people
,
cafe
,
chairs
,
shutters
,
menu
,
tables
,
umbrella
,
balconies
,
chora
,
astypalaia
