Preying Mantis by carolmw
Preying Mantis

Saw this very small Preying Mantis on a wall when we were having dinner one evening.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

carol white

Lou Ann ace
Amazing capture! Glad you had your camera handy.
July 26th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 26th, 2021  
