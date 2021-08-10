Sign up
Photo 2677
Prime Position
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
2
2
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
7th August 2021 2:11pm
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
people
,
blakesley-show
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha , such a delightful image - well spotted Carole - big fav
August 10th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Awww this is wonderful.
August 10th, 2021
