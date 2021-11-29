Sign up
Photo 2759
Frosted Winter Jasmine
John and I went to Heathrow yesterday to pick Rosie up from the airport.It snowed really heavily on the M1,on the way back.A little snow here overnight.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
29th November 2021 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
leaves
,
macro
,
garden
,
winter-jasmine
