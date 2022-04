Electra Navigating The Lock

Rosie and I had an interesting conversation with the gentleman who owns this narrowboat. He told us that he'd sold his house and car,and had the boat built to his specifications .He's owned it for 5 months.It's all electric with solar panels built into the roof,but has a back-up generator if needed.He travels the canals and teaches photography at various stopping points.

