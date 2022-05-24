Sign up
Photo 2881
Battling Coots
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
carol white
@carolmw
Tags
lake
waterbirds
fighting
coots
stowe-gardens
Lou Ann
I guess it can’t always be smooth sailing! Ha.
May 24th, 2022
