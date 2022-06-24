Sign up
Photo 2886
Fun In The Sun With Daisy
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
shadow
spray
garden
hose
daisy
Renee Salamon
ace
Great action shot
June 24th, 2022
bruni
ace
Super action shot.
June 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Bless her ! enjoying the cold water on a hot sunny day - lovely action shot !
June 24th, 2022
