The Old Water Pump,Castle Coombe by carolmw
Photo 2997

The Old Water Pump,Castle Coombe

2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

carol white

Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet find!
July 2nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent. I love all the stonework.
July 2nd, 2023  
haskar ace
Lovely stonework details.
July 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that looks pretty
July 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
So lovely!
July 2nd, 2023  
Heather ace
So pretty! The green ivy and the colourful flowers look so lovely against the honey-coloured stone that you described earlier, Carol! Fav
July 2nd, 2023  
Diane ace
What a great detail!
I have to comment on how clean the streets are. So many places in the U.S. have streets strewn with litter and dirt.
July 3rd, 2023  
carol white ace
@eudora . These villages are beautifully looked after,not like many of our towns which are generally litter strewn.People just don't care where they throw their rubbish.
July 3rd, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
So quaint and absolutely enchanting!
July 3rd, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
So English!! Fav
July 3rd, 2023  
