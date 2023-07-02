Sign up
Photo 2997
The Old Water Pump,Castle Coombe
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
carol white
@carolmw
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet find!
July 2nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent. I love all the stonework.
July 2nd, 2023
haskar
ace
Lovely stonework details.
July 2nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that looks pretty
July 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
July 2nd, 2023
Heather
ace
So pretty! The green ivy and the colourful flowers look so lovely against the honey-coloured stone that you described earlier, Carol! Fav
July 2nd, 2023
Diane
ace
What a great detail!
I have to comment on how clean the streets are. So many places in the U.S. have streets strewn with litter and dirt.
July 3rd, 2023
carol white
ace
@eudora
. These villages are beautifully looked after,not like many of our towns which are generally litter strewn.People just don't care where they throw their rubbish.
July 3rd, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
So quaint and absolutely enchanting!
July 3rd, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
So English!! Fav
July 3rd, 2023
I have to comment on how clean the streets are. So many places in the U.S. have streets strewn with litter and dirt.