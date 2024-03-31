The Acropolis Museum (just a small part)

The museum was built to house every artefact found on the rock and on the surrounding slopes, from the Greek Bronze Age to Roman and Byzantine Greece.

The Acropolis Museum also lies over the ruins of part of Roman and early Byzantine Athens.

The museum was founded in 2003 while the Organization of the Museum was established in 2008.

The museum houses the archaeological remains of the ancient Acropolis site.

Notable works from the collection include the original caryatids, the relief of Nike Adjusting Her Sandal, and portions of the Parthenon frieze.It was hoped that the "Elgin Marbles" would be returned to their rightful place,but so far the British Government won't return them.They do belong here with all the other artefacts,and should never have been stolen from the Parthenon.

