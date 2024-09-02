Sign up
Previous
Photo 3126
Box Tree Moth
This moth appeared in my kitchen yesterday evening.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
1
1
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
kitchen
,
macro
,
box-tree-moth
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So attractive ! fav
September 2nd, 2024
