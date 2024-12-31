Previous
Boxing Day Bathers,Tynemouth by carolmw
Boxing Day Bathers,Tynemouth

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
Swimming is a tradition on Boxing Day.Crazy!!
That sea is very cold!
31st December 2024

carol white

@carolmw
