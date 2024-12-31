Sign up
Previous
Photo 3136
Boxing Day Bathers,Tynemouth
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
Swimming is a tradition on Boxing Day.Crazy!!
That sea is very cold!
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
carol white
ace
@carolmw
7495
photos
162
followers
83
following
Tags
people
,
north-sea
,
boxing-day
,
simming
