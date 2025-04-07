Previous
White-Tailed Eagle(Sea Eagle),Skye by carolmw
Photo 3152

White-Tailed Eagle(Sea Eagle),Skye

Not a great shot as I didn't have my zoom lens on at the time.just so pleased to see this eagle soaring high above me.One thing I was really hoping to see.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

carol white

John Falconer ace
Lovely capture
April 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot !
April 7th, 2025  
