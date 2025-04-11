The Old Man Of Storr,Skye

The Old Man of Storr is a 55-meter-high pinnacle of basalt rock located on the Trotternish Ridge of the Isle of Skye in Scotland. It is one of the most famous landmarks in the area, known for its striking appearance that resembles the face of a haggard old man when viewed from certain angles. The formation is a remnant of a volcanic plug, estimated to be around 2,800 million years old. The Old Man of Storr is a popular hiking destination, attracting many visitors who come to enjoy the stunning views and unique geological features.

Isle of Skye.

