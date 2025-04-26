Sign up
Previous
Photo 3167
The Ceiling,St.Conan's Kirk,Loch Awe
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
carol white
ace
@carolmw
7598
photos
165
followers
87
following
867% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Past and Present
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceiling
,
wooden
,
loch-awe
,
st-conan's-kirk
