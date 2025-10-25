Previous
Autumn Leaves by carolmw
Photo 3190

Autumn Leaves

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,Always much appreciated.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

carol white

ace
@carolmw
873% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact