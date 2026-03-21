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Forsythia Bush by carolmw
Photo 3204

Forsythia Bush

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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Corinne C ace
A beautiful evidence of Spring coming
March 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
such gorgeous cheerful yellow bush...
March 21st, 2026  
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