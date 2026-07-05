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Dakota Flying Over Hollowell Steam Rally by carolmw
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Dakota Flying Over Hollowell Steam Rally

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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Corinne C ace
Splendid shot
July 5th, 2026  
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