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Climbing To The Top by carolmw
Photo 3218

Climbing To The Top

Emmanuel climbed to the top of the lighthouse.
I climbed up many years ago,long before it was decommissioned in 1984.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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