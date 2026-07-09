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Previous
Photo 3218
Climbing To The Top
Emmanuel climbed to the top of the lighthouse.
I climbed up many years ago,long before it was decommissioned in 1984.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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carol white
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