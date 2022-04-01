Sign up
Geometric elements
Since I'm starting again after a few years, the battery was dead on my DSLR today. I used my point-and-shoot just so I could get a shot today.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Carol Preflatish
@carolpre
Restarting April 2022. I'm from southern Indiana USA and a few years ago moved from the country to the city. It'll be a challenge getting daily...
8
365
Canon PowerShot A2200
1st April 2022 1:15pm
building
geometric
