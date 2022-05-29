Sign up
9 / 365
Hero
It's been a while since I uploaded a photo, but this is my late brother and Air Force veteran. He is definitely a hero in my eyes.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
Carol Preflatish
ace
@carolpre
Restarting April 2022. I'm from southern Indiana USA and a few years ago moved from the country to the city. It'll be a challenge getting daily...
