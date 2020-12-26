Previous
Next
Blooper by carrieoakey
Photo 779

Blooper

When your partner is not ready for his closeup. Lol
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Carrie Oakey

ace
@carrieoakey
Because I love this group........and photos! :D
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise