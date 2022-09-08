Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
3 / 365
I'm feeling much better... wanna play fetch?
Well, not yet sweetheart...having just had a splenic sarcoma that occupied 70% of your abdominal cavity removed just 7 days ago, but that sure shows how much life you have to live.
Read a quote today, "Each day is a small lifetime. Live a good life today." By James Clear.
Let's do that!
And may God bless my sweet old lab.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carrie Strohl
@carriestrohl
If there is a passion to find, let's learn about it. Haven't met a hobby I didn't love... Do I have to choose one? nahh. Got a...
3
photos
1
followers
2
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
8th September 2022 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
labrador
,
post-abdominal-surgery
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close