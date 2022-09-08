I'm feeling much better... wanna play fetch?

Well, not yet sweetheart...having just had a splenic sarcoma that occupied 70% of your abdominal cavity removed just 7 days ago, but that sure shows how much life you have to live.



Read a quote today, "Each day is a small lifetime. Live a good life today." By James Clear.



Let's do that!

And may God bless my sweet old lab.