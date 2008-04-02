Previous
Next
Also 15 years ago... by casablanca
1 / 365

Also 15 years ago...

I took a solo break on my beloved Isles of Scilly. This is St Mary's and a view across to Hugh Town and Porthrcressa Beach from the road to Peninnis Head. Left behind the snow on the mainland (not that it lasted more than a day anyway!) and flew here to be met by April showers and sunny spells.

It is one of my favourite places in the world. And yes, the water really is that colour. The light here is so clear and pure and photography is an absolute pleasure. At this narrow waist of the small island, it is only half a mile across. I always wonder if some huge wave would ever wash it all away, given the Atlantic storms it faces. But so far not! English paradise.
2nd April 2008 2nd Apr 08

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, this is lovely. I've never been there, but you've certainly put it on my radar. Lovely photo and narrative :-)
April 2nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann You would love it! 5 inhabited islands to wander between with white sands, almost no cars and lots of little coves and places to hike around and explore. You can take boat trips to the uninhabited islands too and it all teems with wildlife and birds and the puffins are a highlight when they are there. To me, it is heaven!
April 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise