Also 15 years ago...

I took a solo break on my beloved Isles of Scilly. This is St Mary's and a view across to Hugh Town and Porthrcressa Beach from the road to Peninnis Head. Left behind the snow on the mainland (not that it lasted more than a day anyway!) and flew here to be met by April showers and sunny spells.



It is one of my favourite places in the world. And yes, the water really is that colour. The light here is so clear and pure and photography is an absolute pleasure. At this narrow waist of the small island, it is only half a mile across. I always wonder if some huge wave would ever wash it all away, given the Atlantic storms it faces. But so far not! English paradise.