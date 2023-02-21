Previous
My New Friends by casablanca
My New Friends

Nordic gnomes! Love them and they were everywhere this year. Made it my goal to photograph a gnome a day to email to my Dad for fun.

Some I found hiding in pot plants up the mountain in the alms, some took up residence on the bar or befriended a sheep (well, Spring is coming soon!) and some lurked in shop windows. Others oversaw the proceedings from high shelves or dining tables.

The big gang were hanging around in the hotel reception and I think they were rehearsing some choral singing to compete with Stephan, the local guy who makes marvellous music. "Highway to Hell" on cowbells just has to be heard to be believed! Brilliant stuff.

Got to love a Nordic Gnome!
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Susan Wakely ace
They are adorable.
February 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
They are gorgeous. Are they for sale and did you take one home ?
February 21st, 2023  
