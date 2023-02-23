Previous
Next
A Happy Little Tree! by casablanca
54 / 365

A Happy Little Tree!

Saw this tree in the village and immediately heard the beautiful voice of Bob Ross in my ear saying "let's have a happy little tree here."
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful with that wonderful backdrop. Well spotted and captured.
February 23rd, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Hahahahaaa!!!! Your caption is brilliant. A beautiful majestic tree in a happy little context. Thanks for the smile!
February 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise