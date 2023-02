With affection in remembrance

Remembering a dear, sweet, kind and wickedly sense of humoured friend today as family and friends say their last goodbye. This photo was from one of our many pub lunches. Peter, you were a true gentleman and you will be heartily missed.



Too many good people gone recently - Julie just after Christmas, Jack last month and now Peter. I will raise a glass to friendship and thank God I had the honour of knowing you. Until we meet again ❤