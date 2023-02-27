360º

We had a second stormy day on 4th February, so we spent the day swimming in the hotel pool and enjoying the delights of the Nationalparkzentrum, which is a fabulous indoor interactive museum about the Hohe Tauern National Park. It is a spectacular area of the Alps and full of rich history, wildlife, natural gemstones and all the delights of nature year round.



This shot is taken inside the National Park 360º experience and you stand or sit on the platform, surrounded and immersed by a speeded up film of the area through the four seasons with all the sounds and sights and lovely music too. It's really a great experience. The chap on the left leaning on the rail is my Hubby.