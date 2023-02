Portal

We drove over the pass to Kitzbühel on Hubby's birthday and as we unloaded in the car park below the Hahnenkamm, for just a few brief seconds, this view opened up above the town. Then the cloud moved over and it was gone.



The Young Fella looked up, gasped and said "it's like a portal!" And it was. A sudden vision of peaks high up for just a moment. Glorious.