Yours truly

I don't ski, so I hike in my lovely snow boots with a couple of ski poles for stability.



This is me up above the Hahnenkamm on hubby's birthday sporting the Peruvian Explorer look! Too fat for my ski jacket currently (!!) so wrapped up in fleeces and a wool poncho and topped with my Canadian hat I bought at Niagara Falls a few years ago and my biking neckerchief, I was warm as toast in the -10ºC up there.