Birthday Photo Bomb by casablanca
62 / 365

Birthday Photo Bomb

Took this selfie of us in the mirror at the foot of the stairs in the hotel on the way down from the dining room after Hubby's birthday dinner and had to smile at the fascinated little girl photo bombing us from the top of the steps!
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous shot of the three of you. That little girl is just too cute standing there peeping at you ;-)
March 3rd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Funny!
March 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great little photobomber.
March 3rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
Love the mirror selfie
Perfect photo bomb haha
March 3rd, 2023  
