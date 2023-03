The Wildlife at the Hotel were all very friendly! πŸ˜

Ben the cat, the horses, the pigs, the chickens, the goats.......and, of course, the wonderful staff! 😠😊



In truth, the people are friends we have laughed with, cried with and drunk lots of interesting things with over the years. The people are the reason we have returned to the Sporthotel Kogler in Mittersill so many times for so many years. Dear ones, we salute you! ❀️