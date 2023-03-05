Previous
Balloons by casablanca
64 / 365

Balloons

While my boys were up the mountain enjoying their last day of skiing, I took a walk through the village and spotted these hot air balloons up there in the blue sky. Just loved the way they looked against the mountain above the Salzach River.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, this is such a beautiful scene!
March 5th, 2023  
