64 / 365
Balloons
While my boys were up the mountain enjoying their last day of skiing, I took a walk through the village and spotted these hot air balloons up there in the blue sky. Just loved the way they looked against the mountain above the Salzach River.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
1
0
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
8th February 2023 9:06am
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this is such a beautiful scene!
March 5th, 2023
