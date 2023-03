Hauptbahnhof, Köln

This is the square in front of the main railway station in Köln (or the English translation of Cologne). I am standing on the steps with my back to the huge iconic cathedral to take this. It's just one of my most memorable sights in the city, this huge expanse of square. At Christmas, the area around the cathedral is filled with market stalls, music and Glühwein. I have always enjoyed people watching from here.