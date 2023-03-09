Sign up
68 / 365
Now you see it, now you don't
Yesterday, I woke up to a thick carpet of snow. This morning, I woke up to no snow and heavy rain. I prefer the snow anytime!
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Babs
ace
Must have been quite a surprise. Snow does look lovely but I don't miss cold at all
March 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a difference a day makes, lovely shots.
March 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great comparison. We are having rain, rain and even more rain.
March 9th, 2023
