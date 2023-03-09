Previous
Now you see it, now you don't by casablanca
Now you see it, now you don't

Yesterday, I woke up to a thick carpet of snow. This morning, I woke up to no snow and heavy rain. I prefer the snow anytime!
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Casablanca

Babs ace
Must have been quite a surprise. Snow does look lovely but I don't miss cold at all
March 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a difference a day makes, lovely shots.
March 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great comparison. We are having rain, rain and even more rain.
March 9th, 2023  
