Topol
69 / 365

Topol

Sad to hear that Topol has died. I was a huge fan of this larger than life, hugely entertaining and passionate Israeli actor.

From the mad Dr Zarkov in the spoof Flash Gordon through James Bond villainous moments to the piece he was most known for, Topol was for many Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof. I had the privilege of seeing him play the role on stage in London some years ago and it was deep, moving and full of incredible moments of comic fun and the powerful score was brought to life with poignancy and joy intertwined.

I remember a wonderful documentary called Topol's Israel in the early 80's and I still hum some of the beautiful songs he sang in that......Jerusalem......My son, are you laughing or crying? A gifted performer and with a rich heart.

A character on stage and off and with a smile that could melt a glacier, Topol will be much missed and I for one will mourn his loss.
Zekher tzadik livrakha.
10th March 2023

Casablanca

Pam Knowler ace
Lovely words. I just can’t get “if I were a rich man” out of my head - been singing it since yesterday!
March 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely collage
March 10th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Sad news. I LOVED Fiddler on the Roof! I was 17 when it came out and working so I got to see it a dozen times!
March 10th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely tribute to a great man. Yesterday, on RAI tv (Italy's national tv station) there was a short documentary of him.
March 10th, 2023  
