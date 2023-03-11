Looking for light

It's been a tough old week.

Faced and conquered some hurdles, but they cost me dearly in exhaustion.

Heard a dear dear friend of mine had died.

I have cried for England. He was special. 💔

Picked up a sore throat virus after the Young Fella came home from work with it and generously passed it to the rest of us.



So the weekend comes and I am weary, sore of heart and sore in body, so I have looked for some rainbows in the rain, some colour in my darkened world. I found it in these Orbeez that a friend generously sent me. Little dried out balls you soak in water and they absorb it and grow up to 150 times their size. Nice to watch. Colour is a lovely gift on dark days. ❤️

