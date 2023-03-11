Previous
Next
Looking for light by casablanca
70 / 365

Looking for light

It's been a tough old week.
Faced and conquered some hurdles, but they cost me dearly in exhaustion.
Heard a dear dear friend of mine had died.
I have cried for England. He was special. 💔
Picked up a sore throat virus after the Young Fella came home from work with it and generously passed it to the rest of us.

So the weekend comes and I am weary, sore of heart and sore in body, so I have looked for some rainbows in the rain, some colour in my darkened world. I found it in these Orbeez that a friend generously sent me. Little dried out balls you soak in water and they absorb it and grow up to 150 times their size. Nice to watch. Colour is a lovely gift on dark days. ❤️
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise