Half Marathon

It is the Half Marathon season and across the UK, there are many town and road closures while the colourful runners stride out in honour of their favoured charities throughout March and April particularly.



This one sets off not too far from me, so I wrapped up warm and took some photos of the starters before heading back home again to rest and get over the dregs of the pesky bug. Love it when people notice your camera and smile or gesture. The guy bottom right said "I might not be smiling by the end!" I bet he still is though.



Thanks for all your kind comments yesterday. I have worked terribly hard this past week at just getting through and grief and illness on top was not very helpful. Another week begins tomorrow, so let's try again......

