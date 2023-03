Windy Day

Wild out there today, strong winds. This shot is SOOC and I used a longer shutter speed to capture the movement of my Eucalyptus Tree in my front garden. I was really pleased with the result.



Still feeling rather wiped out recovering from the throat virus thing, but I did enjoy the finale of Endeavour last night. Just perfect. Shaun Evans made a marvellous young Morse and the finale gave a good storyline answer as to why the older Morse never mentions DCI Thursday. A fine job methinks.