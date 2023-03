Psst, want to know a secret?

I watched my Amaryllis plants grow the past month. The one on the left already had a flower and now has this second bloom about to appear. The one on the right was slower and looked like it would never get going, but now has two buds and is the same height as the speedy one. Tortoise and Hare!



Have a good Ides of March......unless you are Caesar, in which case probably best to stay in bed today!