In recent years, I have felt guilty on Mother's Day because so many friends find it a difficult or poignant day because of bereavement, yearning for children or estrangement. For my friends who find it hard, I send you my deepest love and pray that you will find comfort today and moments of joy.

But this year I realise there are two sides of the coin and I also need to allow myself to be happy and grateful for what I have.

I am still amazed to find I am someone's mother. My son, thank you for all you are to me. You continually amaze me as you find your way through the struggles and push on. You bring so much joy, warmth, laughter and affection into my life and I just wanted to say today on Mother's Day that I am so glad to be your Mama. A treasure beyond compare. Thank you.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Casablanca

Kathy A ace
Such a wonderful narrative, it brought a tear to my eye. Happy Mothers Day to you
March 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely narrative and such a delightful photo of you both , Happy Mothers
March 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
March 19th, 2023  
