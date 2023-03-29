Amaryllis number two

This is the one that was budding alongside my fluffy pink one that flowered first. My parents gave me this one for Christmas. It's rather a super orangey-red with big yellow sections in the centre of the petals and yellow stripes delicately displayed in the heart. Pretty.



Will catch up soon. Been struggling a tad with grief since my friend's funeral on Friday and have had other new issues going on with a dear friend who suddenly lost her father at the weekend too. Lots of people in pain and struggling lately. Will visit your lovely photos later if I can.