Amaryllis number two by casablanca
84 / 365

Amaryllis number two

This is the one that was budding alongside my fluffy pink one that flowered first. My parents gave me this one for Christmas. It's rather a super orangey-red with big yellow sections in the centre of the petals and yellow stripes delicately displayed in the heart. Pretty.

Will catch up soon. Been struggling a tad with grief since my friend's funeral on Friday and have had other new issues going on with a dear friend who suddenly lost her father at the weekend too. Lots of people in pain and struggling lately. Will visit your lovely photos later if I can.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
23% complete

Newbank Lass
Lots of love Casa
March 29th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful! Big hug xxx
March 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful flower. You are having a rough time at the moment aren't you hope the dark clouds fade pretty soon, take care. xx
March 29th, 2023  
